Recipe: Spring’s Bounty

Spring brings with it more than just warmer weather and blooming flowers—it ushers in the season of mushrooms. While the elusive morel, known for being tricky to cultivate commercially, often steals the spotlight, Michigan is home to a variety of edible fungi that are a true delight for any forager or food lover. Chanterelles, with their fruity, peppery flavor, are a favorite for wild mushroom enthusiasts, and lucky for us, they grow in Michigan’s woodlands, near trees like oaks, maples, and conifers. These golden gems can be found from late June through October, particularly after a good rain. Oysters, too, grow in Michigan, often clustering on dead or dying hardwood trees, and their delicate flavor makes them a sought-after find.

While some mushrooms aren’t native to the wilds of Michigan, they’re often cultivated right here in our state, thanks to the ingenuity of local growers. Pebble Creek Mushrooms, Mycophile’s Garden, and Mycopia are just a few of the local farms that provide an abundant supply of high-quality mushrooms throughout the season. Whether you’re foraging in the woods or picking up a fresh batch from a farm stand, this recipe makes the most of Michigan’s spring mushroom bounty, pairing wild mushrooms with creamy goat cheese and fresh herbs for a perfect seasonal dish.

Mushrooms with Goat Cheese and Herb Salad

Serves 4

The rich history of mushrooms and cheese goes back centuries. In fact, early Celts not only mined salt and perfected butter churning, but they also crafted cheeses, including goat cheese, which they preserved with salt. This recipe nods to that tradition, combining wild mushrooms and tangy goat cheese in a modern, flavorful dish that’s perfect for springtime gatherings.

Ingredients:

12 ounces wild mushrooms — chanterelles, caps, shiitakes, oysters (ormorels if you can find them)

1 large garlic clove, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped

2 ounces soft goat cheese, cut into 4 rounds

2 cups mesclun greens or spinach

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh tarragon, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh marjoram, chopped

1/2 cup fresh nasturtium flowers (optional)

2 tablespoons white wine, tarragon, or white vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Begin by cleaning and slicing the mushrooms. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic, mushrooms, and chives, cooking until the mushrooms are just tender—about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer the cooked mushrooms onto a lightly oiled baking sheet. Divide them into 4 portions and place a round of goat cheese in the center of each pile. Bake in a preheated 400°F oven for about 4 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and slightly browned.

While the mushrooms bake, wash and dry the mesclun or spinach, along with the herbs. Gently toss them together in a medium bowl. If using, sprinkle the nasturtium flowers on top. Divide the herb mixture onto 4 warmed plates.

Once the mushrooms are ready, heat the remaining olive oil in the skillet over medium heat. Add the vinegar, stirring to capture the flavorful bits from the pan. Let the mixture simmer until reduced slightly.

Spoon the warm mushrooms and melted goat cheese over the herb salad. Drizzle with the hot oil and vinegar sauce. Serve immediately.

This dish combines the earthy flavors of spring’s wild mushrooms with the creamy tang of goat cheese, offering a perfect celebration of the season’s bounty. Whether you’re enjoying it as a light meal or a starter for your next gathering, it’s sure to impress.