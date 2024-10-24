Recipe: Savory Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkins aren’t just for decoration; they’re also delicious when prepared correctly! This creamy pumpkin soup is the perfect way to savor the flavors of fall, combining the natural sweetness of pumpkin with warm spices and a touch of maple syrup. Embrace the season and warm up with this delightful recipe that transforms humble pumpkins into a comforting bowl of goodness.

Recipe: Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients

2 medium pumpkins

2 cups chicken broth

1 cup water

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1 cup half and half

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Cut the pumpkins in half, scoop out the seeds and place skin-side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until soft. Scoop out the pumpkin flesh into food processor and puree until smooth. Pour pureed pumpkin into a saucepan and add the chicken broth, water, maple syrup and spices. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes. Remove the soup from heat and stir in the half and half.