‘Halloweekend’ fun in West Michigan

As the veil between the worlds of the living and the spooky grows thin, West Michigan is ready to deliver thrills, chills, and sweet treats for all ages! From eerie hikes to festive family-friendly events, this Halloween weekend is packed with spooktacular activities. Here’s everything you need to know for an unforgettable Halloweekend.

Trunk or Treat at Kentwood

Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Dress up your little monsters and head to the City of Kentwood for their annual Trunk or Treat event. This free, family-friendly experience lets kids explore over 25 festively decorated City and community vehicles while collecting candy in a safe, fun atmosphere.

What’s more? Attendees get to vote for the best-decorated trunk! Don’t forget your candy bags, costumes, and a hearty appetite for Olly’s Mini Donuts, which will be serving delicious fall treats on-site.

Location: Kentwood Department of Public Works, 5068 Breton Ave. SE

Cost: Free

Bonus: Vote for your favorite trunk using the online form!

Bones About Town Fall Festival in Grand Haven

Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Grand Haven is pulling out all the stops for their Bones About Town Fall Festival! Start your morning with the announcement of the Bones About Town contest winners at 10 a.m., followed by downtown trick-or-treating from 10:30 a.m. to noon. But that’s not all—there’s plenty of family fun, from cookie decorating and haunted museum tours to hayrides and a Touch-A-Truck experience.

Don’t miss these Attractions:



Trick-or-treating from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Haunted Museum at Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Sensory-friendly Haunted House at Elk’s Lodge, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Location: Washington Avenue, Grand Haven

Cost: Free



Haunted Hike at Covenant Park, Kentwood

Friday, October 25, 7–9:15 p.m.

If you’re craving some thrills, the Haunted Hike at Covenant Park is just the trick—or treat! Experience guided tours through the darkened trails, where ghosts, ghouls, and surprises await. Recommended for ages 10 and up, this event is sure to give you the creeps in all the best ways. Be sure to pre-register, as space is limited!

Cost: $5 per attendee

Registration: Pre-registration required by noon, October 25

Bonus: Light refreshments will be provided after each hike!

Halloween at the Getty Drive-In, Muskegon

Saturday, October 26, Dusk

Looking for a movie night under the stars? The final night of the season at The Getty Drive-In promises to be a Halloween treat! Enjoy free candy, costume contests, and spooky double features, including Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas for just $6 on Screen One! It’s a Halloween tradition that draws families and movie buffs alike—don’t miss it.

Location: The Getty Drive-In, Muskegon

Cost: $6 for Screen One double feature, regular pricing for other screens

Bonus: Prizes for best costumes and best-decorated cars!



Halloween at Capizzo Studio, Saugatuck

Saturday, October 26, 12 p.m.–5 p.m. (Music 3 p.m.–5 p.m.)

For a more artistic twist on Halloween, head to Capizzo Studio in Saugatuck for an afternoon of live music and eerie art. Local rock band The Sessions will be performing classics from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s with a quirky Halloween spin. Browse unique art exhibits while enjoying a festive atmosphere full of creativity, music, and spooky vibes.

Location: Capizzo Studio, 3279 Blue Star Hwy, Saugatuck

Cost: Free, with suggested contributions to support the venue and artists

Bonus: Costumes are encouraged, so don’t be shy!

Downtown Holland Trick-or-Treating



Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.



Downtown Holland is ready to welcome little ghosts and goblins for its annual Trick-or-Treating event. Over 50 local businesses will be handing out candy, so be sure to stop by with your little ones and show off those Halloween costumes! Rain or shine, this is a great opportunity to explore downtown Holland while soaking in the spooky spirit.

Location: Downtown Holland, along 8th Street

Cost: Free

Bonus: Representatives from Adient will be giving out candy and other fun giveaways!

Whether you’re looking for a terrifying trail, a sweet trick-or-treating experience, or a creative Halloween event, West Michigan is packed with exciting activities for all ages. Grab your costumes, gather your friends and family, and make this Halloweekend one to remember!