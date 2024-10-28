Sounds Like Michigan at Wealthy Theatre

A celebration of Michigan music is slated for November 23 at the Historic Wealthy Theatre. This live music fundraiser marks the official relaunch of the statewide nonprofit, Michigan Music Alliance, which is dedicated to supporting Michigan musicians through educational programming and community engagement.

“We’ve spent the last year working behind the scenes to set the organization up for long-term success,” said Nicholas James Thomasma, interim executive director of the Michigan Music Alliance. “Now, it’s time to celebrate. Sounds Like Michigan is a celebration of Michigan music.”

Founded in 2019, the alliance was created to address the needs of Michigan artists seeking to build sustainable careers in music. Through initiatives like the “B-Side Sessions” offering education on topics ranging from social media to music publishing, the Alliance is committed to providing the resources necessary for artists to thrive.

Partnering with Local Spins, WYCE (88.1-FM), and Triumph Music Academy, the Michigan Music Alliance will highlight the power of collaboration over competition in the local music scene. This inaugural event promises an evening filled with live performances, limited-edition merchandise, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle, creating a vibrant atmosphere for networking and support.

Headlining the event will be the Detroit-Ypsilanti folk-rock trio Frontier Ruckus, with additional acts to be announced soon via Opnr. This gathering not only aims to entertain but also to foster connections within the music community, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among artists.

Sponsored by Our Family and Founders Brewing Co., all proceeds from Sounds Like Michigan will directly support the Michigan Music Alliance’s educational programming and artist performances. Attendees can choose from VIP packages, which include premium seating, merchandise, and a private performance by Frontier Ruckus, or general admission tickets priced at $35.

Tickets for this exciting event are now available through the Grand Rapids Community Media Center website, inviting music lovers and supporters alike to be part of this collaborative celebration.

For more information on the Michigan Music Alliance and to purchase tickets for Sounds Like Michigan, visit their website or the Wealthy Theatre’s page. Join in on this celebration of music, community, and collaboration!