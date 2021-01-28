Condado Tacos announces opening date (update)

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story included information about a media-only VIP event, which has since been removed. The version below includes the most recent information about the grand-opening festivities.

A build-your-own taco chain on Grand Rapids’ West Side is opening next week.

Condado Tacos said this week it will host a grand opening at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 for its new location at 449 Bridge St. NW in the Bridge Street Loft Apartments building.

At the celebration, Condado will offer one free taco with any food purchase for each dine-in guest. Festivities will continue into the weekend with contests and prizes. Guests who post their taco photo to Instagram during opening weekend with the hashtag #condadobridgestreet will be entered to win one of 10 $100 Condado gift cards and winners will be contacted by direct message after the drawing.

On Feb. 5 and 6, each order also will include a complimentary “peel-and-win” card for a chance to win free menu items, gift cards or free tacos for one year.

Seating during the opening weekend will be limited due to the latest 25% dine-in capacity restrictions in Michigan and will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with no reservations.

Condado Tacos serves chips and dip and build-your-own tacos, nachos and bowls with protein toppings such as BBQ-pulled jackfruit and tequila lime steak. The restaurant offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options and also features a full bar with an assortment of 100% blue agave tequilas and signature margaritas such the Sparkling Margarita, Gran Classico and Pineapple Express. Its full menu is online.

Each Condado location features floor-to-ceiling, “street-inspired” murals by local artists with themes specific to each market. The artwork in the new Grand Rapids location is based on the theme “A Grand City” and features flowers, woodland animals, downtown bridges and buildings. Grand Rapids icons, such as its celebrities, arts scene and more, also are represented in the murals.

“We’re thrilled to open our first new restaurant this year in Grand Rapids,” said Scott Shotter, president of Condado Tacos. “The location is a celebration of the city with plenty of Grand Rapids tributes in our floor-to-ceiling murals — not to mention the crave-worthy tacos served up daily. We’re looking forward to being the go-to place for the Grand Rapids community to grab some tacos and drinks with their buds.”

The Grand Rapids location — which is the chain’s fourth in Michigan and first in West Michigan — will be led by General Manager Tina Fremeyer.

Founded in 2014, Condado Tacos has 21 locations in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Michigan. The chain opened its third Detroit-area location in Troy in November and plans to open a Toledo, Ohio location this spring.

Condado Tacos is following all state of Michigan and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for restaurants during COVID-19. More information on its policies can be found online.

The Grand Rapids location’s hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

More details about the new location are at condadotacos.com/bridgest.