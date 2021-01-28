Sports betting app comes to Michigan

BetMGM launched its sports betting and iGaming app in Michigan.

“Reaction to the opening of MGM Grand Detroit’s BetMGM Sportsbook and Lounge has been incredible,” said Adam Greenblatt, CEO for BetMGM app. “We’re thrilled to complement our retail offering with the launch of the BetMGM mobile app in Michigan. Michigan sports fans can access our interactive sports betting platform and exclusive line of casino games directly from their phone. The Wolverine State now has new ways to engage with the teams they love while earning rewards from their gameplay.”

The BetMGM is partnering with the Detroit Lions and Detroit Red Wings, both of whom named BetMGM as their official sports betting partner.

The BetMGM app utilizes Entain technology, giving sports fans the opportunity to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. Fans have access to more casino games including slot tournaments, progressive jackpots exclusive to Michigan, Blackjack, roulette and video poker.

“Working with BetMGM to offer our customers a new, innovative way to engage with our brands is very exciting for us,” said David Tsai, president of the Midwest Group, MGM Resorts. “This is yet another example of our continued commitment and investment in Detroit and Michigan, and we are proud to be part of this historic launch.”

Michigan is the ninth state that BetMGM’s mobile sports betting is accessible. The app is available for download in Michigan on both iOS and Android and accessible via desktop at betmgm.com.