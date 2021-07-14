Condado Tacos: Drink margaritas to help ArtPrize

An Ohio-based taco chain with a Grand Rapids location is launching a margarita fundraiser that will benefit ArtPrize and other arts nonprofits.

Columbus, Ohio-based Condado Tacos — which has a location at 449 Bridge St. NW in Grand Rapids — launched an arts fundraiser July 5 with the return of its limited-edition Watermelon Mint Margarita. Condado will donate $1 for each Watermelon Mint Margarita purchased through Sept. 26 to benefit arts organizations in each of the markets where Condado Tacos has a restaurant with a goal of raising $50,000.

The Watermelon Mint Margarita is a sparkling margarita that features blanco tequila, housemade watermelon purée and fresh mint.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to launch this program in partnership with local nonprofits supporting the arts in each of the cities we call home,” said Chris Artinian, president and CEO of Condado Tacos. “Art is an integral component to our atmosphere and experience, and our restaurant graffiti mural art helps us celebrate creativity and individuality. Our Watermelon Mint Margarita fundraiser is the first step in enabling us to go beyond supporting the individual artists we work with and begins a program for customers to join us in infusing the local community with support for the arts.”

The taco joint currently has 25 locations in nine markets across four states and is planning new locations in Nashville, Kentucky, and Lexington, Kentucky, which will join the fundraiser upon opening.

Recipients of the Watermelon Mint Margarita fundraiser include (with more to be confirmed):

ArtPrize, Grand Rapids

The Arts Commission, Toledo, Ohio

Arts Council of Indianapolis, Indianapolis, Indiana

Arts Wave, Cincinnati, Ohio

Culture Works, Dayton, Ohio

Greater Columbus Arts Council, Columbus, Ohio

Mattress Factory, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Founded in 2014, Condado Tacos offers build-your-own tacos, bowls and nachos with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.