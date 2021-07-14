Eggo rolls out Eggoji waffles with giveaway to end child hunger

Eggo is rolling out Eggoji waffles with a giveaway of up to half a million breakfasts to the nonprofit No Kid Hungry.

Eggo, a breakfast food brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company, said Tuesday that it released its all-new Eggoji waffles, a twist on the classic Homestyle Eggo Waffles with animated faces on each waffle. From the smile with heart eyes or the look of tear-jerking laughter, each box of Eggoji waffles includes up to six designs.

“Eggo is often the one thing parents and their kids can agree on during chaotic mornings. Parents feel good serving their kids a delicious, warm breakfast, and kids love eating them,” said Joe Beauprez, marketing director of Eggo. “And now, just in time for World Emoji Day, we’ve made our classic Eggo waffles even more exciting for families in the mornings. What better way for parents to create small wins for their kids than by serving them — quite literally — smiles on a plate?”

To ensure all families can enjoy a full breakfast, Eggo is helping provide up to half a million breakfasts to the national nonprofit No Kid Hungry. To join in, people can use the hashtag #EggojiNoKidHungry on their social posts. For each hashtag shared from Monday to Aug. 1, Eggo will help provide up to 100 breakfasts to No Kid Hungry with a maximum donation up to half a million meals. More information is available here.