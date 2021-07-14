Grand Rapids ranks as No. 6 cheese-eating city in Midwest

Crystal Farms Dairy Co. announced the top cheese-consuming cities in the Midwest with Grand Rapids placing No. 6.

Crystal Farms Dairy Co. said the list, based on pounds of cheese sold per capita in the last year, was curated in honor of July being National Grilling Month.

The list also showed Grand Rapids eats more Monterey Jack than any of the other cities that made the top 10 list.

The full list includes:

Cincinnati, Ohio Dayton, Ohio Louis, Missouri Kansas City, Missouri Indianapolis, Indiana Grand Rapids Milwaukee, Wisconsin Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minneapolis Detroit Cleveland, Ohio

Research also revealed that Midwest residents consume more cheese than any other region in America with more than 1 billion pounds purchased in the past year for an average of 15.5 pounds purchased per Midwesterner.