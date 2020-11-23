City Built joins worldwide partnership with hip-hop group

City Built Brewing Company is one of 13 breweries across the world teaming up with hip-hop group Run The Jewels to release 12 versions of a craft beer named after the group’s new single, “No Save Point.”

Partner breweries were invited to put their own spin on a core recipe — in this case a 6.5% ABV Hazy IPA — akin to each offering their own remix on an original song. For “No Save Point,” they linked up with U.S. collaborators, including Horus Aged Ales in California, Interboro Brewing in New York, Weathered Souls Brewing in Texas and City Built.

City Built Brewing Co. packed its New England-style IPA with Mosaic, Citra, Sabro, Trident and Cryo Mosaic hops. It features flavors of citrus, stone fruit, coconut and pineapple.

Edwin Collazo, CEO of City Built, expressed great pride at being featured among such breweries.

“As the smallest entity in this group of breweries, it’s cool that we’re making an impact on as big an entity as Run The Jewels,” Collazo said.

This isn’t the first time City Built has collaborated with RTJ. Earlier this year, the brewery released the Crown Series — a set of hazy IPAs and a sour — inspired by lyrics from RTJ’s song, “Crown.” Into the Fray, Into the Haze and Into the Murk proved to be enough of a hit to land City Built on RTJ’s radar.

“The Crown Series was an honest idea just based on what we were listening to at the time,” Collazo said. “So, for them to notice it and reach out and invite us to be part of this larger thing that has so many layers of different brands working all together is truly awesome.”

RTJ’s song, “No Save Point” was made in partnership with Polish video game company CD Projekt RED and will be featured in the studio’s new game Cyberpunk 2077, which will be released Dec. 10.

For the can artwork, City Built tapped Kyle DeGroff, a local artist who also worked on the Crown Series. For this can, DeGroff merged reference points from Cyberpunk 2077 and RTJ’s single artwork into a uniquely City Built design, expected to be a hit both with gamers and craft beer enthusiasts.

No Save Point is now available at the City Built taproom, 820 Monroe Ave. NW, in four-packs, alongside a limited run of T-shirts.