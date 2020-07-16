Taking on a pandemic

Nestled on the corner of Knapp Street and Celadon Drive, just off the East Beltline and Knapp’s Corner, is a small but mighty store that has played a vital role in the community over the last decade.

When The Crushed Grape opened its doors in December 2008, Gary Greer intended to become one of the first and only specialty spirit shops in the area.

“My vision for The Crushed Grape has never wavered from offering our customers an amazing selection of products coupled with the very best service possible,” said Greer.

Today, The Crushed Grape is known by locals for its expertise and broad selection of both local and international wines. It also prides itself on carrying some of the most popular and difficult-to-find spirits, along with a variety of craft and imported beers.

Over the years, The Crushed Grape has expanded its inventory to include gourmet snacks and food, as well as chocolate delicacies to pair with its spirits. Customers also love the in-store tastings, custom gift boxes, educational seminars and the popular Monthly Wine Club, hand-selected by a wine specialist.

“We take great care in selecting our inventory to help ensure that each beverage you enjoy, each delicious morsel you eat, will make the moment a memorable one,” said Greer.

Being in the community for over a decade, The Crushed Grape has served the greater Grand Rapids area through many seasons. Even in the most recent “season,” the COVID-19 pandemic, The Crushed Grape has stood up to face the challenge and continue meeting the needs of the community.

“We may have been the first specialty store in our area to switch our business model to curbside service and delivery only,” said Greer. “I wanted to be out in front of the pandemic for the safety of my staff and customers.”

Greer explained that customers have been very appreciative of the store’s efforts and business has been as busy as ever.

“This is our best effort to continue to serve our customers while keeping the recommended social distance and the maximum number of people safe,” Greer said.

Additionally, The Crushed Grape staff took extreme precautions during this time to ensure the health and safety of the community. Staff members undergo daily temperature checks before coming into work and have amped up storewide cleaning standards.

COVID-19 permitting, Greer and the staff are hopeful for business to return to normal this summer so the outlet can continue its popular wine and beer tasting events every Saturday from noon-5 p.m., as well as its beloved summer concert series at the Celadon New Town Pavilion.

“We’re looking forward to a great summer and will return to normal business hours as soon as safety allows,” Greer said.