New Holland rolls out contemporary rebranding

New Holland Brewing Company revealed a new branding campaign.

The rebrand concentrates on being “innovative, welcoming and resourceful.” The brewery said it anchors these principles with the Dutch word “Gezellig,” a word encompassing feelings like coziness, friendliness and relaxation.

“At the heart of who we are, New Holland is here to inspire joy and create moments worth remembering with the people you care most about,” said Adam Dickerson, brand manager. “Our role in that is to be that beverage on the table that brings people together — the centerpiece to those moments.”

The updated windmill logo is a focal point for the branding. Redesigned to look both contemporary and classic, it refocuses on New Holland’s Dutch heritage while embracing innovation, according to the brewery.

“That windmill is a symbol of our roots in Dutch culture,” Dickerson said. “But I think what we’ve done with the windmill now is clean, it’s fresh, it feels much more iconic than ever, and that’s our idea — to modernize that Dutch culture.”

While much of the core lineup remains, New Holland added to its list of year-round offerings; this includes Hazy River, a Citra-hopped New England Style IPA; Little Piglet, a new Session IPA; and Golden Sails Lager.

New Holland owner Brett VanderKamp said the rebrand gives him time to take a look at the brewery’s past.

“When I opened the brewery here in Holland, there really wasn’t a social drinking culture,” VanderKamp said. “Now you walk Eighth Street, and there are public houses and establishments that welcome all walks of life and families. It’s really created a nice sense of community, and we feel really proud to have helped pioneer that here.”