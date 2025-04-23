More seating, same hush-hush indulgence

Located at 80 Ottawa Ave NW, Sidebar is one of Grand Rapids’ best-kept secrets. The intimate bar, nestled behind the bustling Big O’s Pizza, offers an entirely different experience from the pizza joint’s lively, family-friendly atmosphere. It’s a place where cocktail enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike can enjoy expertly crafted drinks in a setting that feels like a scene from a noir film.

Opened in August 2015 by Bernie Kersten, who also owns Big O’s Pizza & Booze, Sidebar quickly became a staple in the city’s evolving cocktail scene. The bar is a nod to the speakeasy-style lounges of old, with a hidden entrance that adds to its charm and allure. Those who know where to look will find a narrow passageway that leads to a cozy space that seats just 18 people. The lack of signage and its tucked-away location only heighten the sense of discovery.

Upon entering, guests are transported into an atmospheric hideaway. Dim lighting, vintage records playing softly in the background, and plush seating make it feel like an exclusive retreat. The decor, with its old-world charm, matches the carefully crafted cocktails that have become Sidebar’s signature. Each drink is a work of art, prepared with precision and creativity by bartenders who take pride in their craft. The menu features an impressive mix of classic cocktails and innovative creations, including drinks like the Bird Bath and the London Fog, a floral, velvet-smooth concoction with gin, amaro, and Earl Grey syrup.

Sidebar is a place where you can expect more than just a drink. It’s an experience, one that transports you to a different era, where cocktail culture is elevated to an art form. Whether you’re sipping a time-honored Old Fashioned or trying a daring original like the Dance with the Devil, the attention to detail is evident in every pour. The cocktails are made with top-shelf liquor and fresh ingredients, ensuring every sip is memorable.

In its decade-long run, Sidebar has become a favorite for those seeking a unique night out. Despite the growing number of craft cocktail lounges in the city, Sidebar remains a standout for its intimacy, creativity, and the personal touch that each drink offers.

With its commitment to quality and a vibe that’s both sophisticated and inviting, Sidebar continues to be a destination for those who appreciate the art of the cocktail. Whether you’re a seasoned cocktail lover or a newcomer, one visit is all it takes to understand why Sidebar has earned its place as one of Grand Rapids’ finest cocktail bars.

Earlier this month, Sidebar GR unveiled the results of a thoughtfully executed expansion and renovation, completed by April 3. The project, which transformed a former office space into a seamless extension of the existing bar, now allows Sidebar to welcome up to 30 guests—doubling its previous capacity without sacrificing the intimate, speakeasy-style ambiance it’s known for.

Designed by the immensely talented Taylor Devereaux, the renovation brings a refreshed sophistication to the space while staying true to Sidebar’s signature moody charm. From the plush seating to the rich textures and carefully curated lighting, every detail was chosen to enhance the immersive experience that patrons have come to love. Check out the renovation photos on Sidebar’s IG.

Sidebar is open Monday through Thursday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.; and Sunday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.