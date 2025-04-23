Bridging the gap

STEM Greenhouse and Giving Tree Books are leading the charge in expanding access to quality education and literacy in West Michigan. These two nonprofits, are making a significant impact locally, particularly in underserved communities. From expanding STEM opportunities to improving literacy, both organizations are addressing disparities and fostering future leaders.

STEM Greenhouse Expands STEM Access with Grant from Google.org

STEM Greenhouse, led by Dr. Keli Christopher, has received a $200,000 grant from Google.org to expand its STEM programming and mentorship initiatives across West Michigan. The grant aims to address educational disparities, particularly among minority students, and to help meet the region’s growing demand for skilled tech professionals.

In Michigan, only 9 out of every 100 Black 8th graders are proficient in math, compared to 1 in 4 of their white peers. This stark disparity is one of the key issues that STEM Greenhouse is working to overcome. The nonprofit focuses on providing inclusive learning environments that support students of all backgrounds, with a special emphasis on those from underserved communities. Dr. Christopher, an HBCU graduate and the third Black woman worldwide to earn a Ph.D. in Agricultural Engineering, has dedicated her career to addressing educational gaps in STEM.

“This gift allows us to expand our reach, strengthen our foundation for long-term growth, and equip even more students with the skills they need to thrive,” said Dr. Christopher.“

As the first Black-founded nonprofit with a dedicated learning space in a Grand Rapids Public Schools building, STEM Greenhouse is working to reimagine education by fostering belonging and academic achievement. The organization’s work, which includes cultural representation in the classroom, mentorship from diverse educators, and STEM-focused programming, has already proven successful in encouraging students to pursue STEM fields. In fact, STEM Greenhouse was recently recognized with a National Sony Award and the 2024 Michigan Governor’s Service Award for Youth Impact.

“Grand Rapids is playing a vital role in developing the next generation of STEM talent thanks to organizations like STEM Greenhouse,” said Winton Steward, Google’s Head of Government Affairs for the Great Lakes States. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to support the critical work they’re doing to address workforce needs.”

Giving Tree Books Promotes Literacy with Free Books for Underserved Children

Giving Tree Books, a nonprofit founded in 2023 by Steve and Nancy Devon, is working to bridge the literacy gap in West Michigan. “Over 60% of children from low-income communities in West Michigan don’t have a single book at home. We wanted to change that,” said Steve Devon, co-founder of Giving Tree Books. “Our mission is to promote children’s literacy through writing and publishing high-quality, elementary-level books and giving them free to children from underserved areas in Grand Rapids.”

In its first year, Giving Tree Books distributed over 2,000 books, including visits to seven schools during March is Reading Month, where students received books after an author visit. The reaction from students has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing excitement at the prospect of owning their first book.

“We’ve seen how something as simple as giving a child their own book can spark a lifelong love of reading,” Devon said. “Books are tools of empowerment, and we’re committed to providing them to children in need.”

Giving Tree Books has already begun to expand its reach. ” We are starting to build momentum and will eventually meet our goal of giving away books to 5,000 children in need every year.,” Devon said. The nonprofit is also focused on creating educational partnerships, such as working with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to broadcast story readings to hospitalized children. In addition, Giving Tree Books is teaming up with the Grand Rapids Griffins to send 100 children to the annual School Day Game and provide them with free books.

The nonprofit recently released its second book, “Milo Finds His Forever Home,” which is aimed at upper elementary students. This is in addition to their first book, “Tasha Goes to Puppy School,” targeted at younger readers. Both books incorporate themes of diversity, inclusion, and belonging.

Both STEM Greenhouse and Giving Tree Books share a commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion, recognizing that access to education and resources plays a critical role in shaping the future of Michigan’s youth.

For STEM Greenhouse, the $200,000 grant from Google.org represents a significant step forward in its mission to close the STEM education gap. “Google’s support for STEM Greenhouse will make a tremendous difference for our community and our future,” said Congresswoman Hillary Scholten. “This grant will help break down the barriers for students who are passionate about STEM but have long been inhibited by systemic racism. I look forward to seeing how our young scholars thrive with these resources.”

Similarly, Giving Tree Books is making strides to ensure that literacy is accessible to all children in West Michigan, and they’re sure to be busy right now. March Is Reading Month. Last year Steve and Nancy Devon visited seven schools during reading month. “We go to schools and do an author visit, and then afterward, surprise every student in the school with a book. The reaction from the elementary students is amazing.”

Both organizations are models of how nonprofits can play a vital role in reshaping education and fostering opportunity in local communities. Through their efforts, they are not only addressing immediate needs but also building a foundation for long-term growth and success for the next generation. For more information about STEM Greenhouse, visit stemgreenhouse.org. For more about Giving Tree Books, visit givingtreebooks.org.