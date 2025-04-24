Tuesday Evening Music Club lineup announced

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has announced the return of the Ayers Basement Systems Tuesday Evening Music Club for summer 2025, bringing with it a vibrant lineup of performances by beloved local artists, regional standouts, and even the return of the Grand Rapids Ballet.

Held in the lush 1,900-seat Meijer Gardens Amphitheater, the series kicks off June 17 and continues select Tuesdays through August 26, inviting guests to unwind with music under the stars. From hip hop and Latin beats to indie ballads and barbershop harmonies, this summer’s roster offers something for every musical palate.

Concerts are free for Meijer Gardens members and included with regular admission for non-members—except for a special ticketed performance on Aug. 19 featuring The Accidentals with Patty Pershayla, The Burney Sisters and Emma Zinck.

The Tuesday Evening Music Club series is presented by Ayers Basement Systems with additional support from Meyer Music, WYCE and Corporate Live.

Here’s What You Need to Know Gates open at 5 p.m., performances begin at 7 p.m., and concerts take place rain or shine. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs—no height restrictions apply during these shows. Soft-sided coolers are welcome, along with personal food and nonalcoholic beverages in sealed, non-glass containers. A variety of concessions, including alcoholic beverages, will be available on-site.

2025 Tuesday Evening Music Club Lineup

June 17: The Music That Raised Us

Four powerhouse vocalists—Sarena Rae, Avalon Cutts-Jones, Serita’s Black Rose and Karisa Wilson—lead a musical tribute to the legacy of Black women in music. Expect a journey from spirituals and soul to Simone and Motown.

June 24: A. Billi Free & The Lasso

This dynamic duo blends New Mexico soul with Detroit grit for a genre-defying performance steeped in hip hop, funk, and future sounds.

July 1: MexiCuba + Cabildo

Dance your heart out to the infectious rhythms of MexiCuba’s modern Latin fusion, followed by Cabildo’s alternative Latin rock stylings.

July 8: Headband Henny + Hannah Laine

Kalamazoo’s Headband Henny brings high-energy hip-hop vibes, while Grand Rapids’ Hannah Laine offers a dreamy dive into soul and self-reflection.

July 15: marsfade + The Rebel Eves

marsfade crafts layered soundscapes from synths and strings, while Americana trio The Rebel Eves captivate with haunting harmonies and raw storytelling.

July 22: The Grand Rapids Chorus Sweet Adelines + Great Lakes Brass

Harmony and horns take center stage with the Sweet Adelines’ a cappella stylings and Great Lakes Brass’ funky, New Orleans-inspired grooves.

July 29: 6-Pak

Local legends and longtime crowd favorites, the all-female 6-Pak return with classic hits and retro flair that never goes out of style.

Aug. 5: August + Hannah Rose Graves Band

August’s soul-pop melodies pair perfectly with the genre-blending rock of Hannah Rose Graves, whose music speaks of healing, hope and heart.

Aug. 12: Franklin Park

Time-travel to the ‘60s with this group of longtime friends covering the golden era of rock—The Beatles, The Byrds and beyond.

Aug. 19: The Accidentals with Special Guests Patty Pershayla, The Burney Sisters & Emma Zinck*

Back by popular demand, The Accidentals return with a special ticketed performance joined by powerhouse women of Americana.

*Separate ticket required, purchase at MeijerGardens.org/TEMC beginning in May. Tickets are $10 for members, $32 for nonmember guests. Ticket includes access to the concert and Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park until 9 p.m. Tickets go on sale in May at MeijerGardens.org/TEMC.

Aug. 26: Grand Rapids Ballet

Closing the season with grace, Michigan’s only professional ballet company performs a rich repertoire featuring classical and contemporary works, including Trey McIntyre’s Be Here Now, set to a ‘60s San Francisco soundtrack.