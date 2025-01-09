Hemingway & Capone Drank Here

There’s a significant piece of Grand Rapids history sitting on West River Drive in Comstock Park.

That of course is Nick Fink’s Tavern, 3965 W. River Drive NE, the oldest bar in the area, dating back to 1888. Naturally, as with any bar that stretches back that far, there is loads of history and lore — and one that went through a tumultuous two decades.

But it reopened in September under the Gilmore Collection, which purchased the building in 2008 and ran it before closing in 2020.

Three generations of Nick Finks ran the bar, starting with Prussian immigrant Nick Fink, and various stories and historical news nuggets say Ernest Hemingway stopped in and Al Capone used it as a stop in his route from Chicago to Northern Michigan. Along with its longtime status as a pub, it’s also been a hotel and post office.

“We are thrilled to reopen Nick Fink’s and welcome back the community to this historic gem,” Gilmore Collection founder John F. Gilmore said in the fall. “Our goal remains to preserve the essence of what makes Nick Fink’s special while creating a relaxed and welcoming space where people can grab a beer after work or enjoy a great meal while watching the football game on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon.”

The historic tavern’s place in the Gilmore Collection makes a lot of sense when you look at the historic buildings and establishments they’ve brought together over the years, including The Kirby House in Grand Haven; Rose’s on Reed’s Lake in East Grand Rapids, The B.O.B. downtown and Mangiamo in East Hills.

As a whole, Nick Fink’s still gives off old bar energy, something people who appreciate that sort of thing will recognize right away. The old bar is the anchor that has never left, but the dark moody lighting and decor helps a lot.

Nick Fink’s won’t blow your socks off with its food or cocktails, and it shouldn’t. A place like Nick Fink’s is there to help preserve history and provide a great place of comfort, as Mr. Gilmore says, whether it’s watching a game or relaxing after work.

Though the burger, like many Gilmore spots, is excellent. And the cocktails with a nod toward the famous patrons — like Capone’s Manhattan and The Hemingway — are a hoot. And the bottled beer is cheap, again, just like a place like this should be.

Oh, and it’s supposedly haunted. What more could you want?