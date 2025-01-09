A Calmer, Quieter Museum Experience

Starting Sunday, Jan. 12, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will offer a space for visitors with sensory sensitivities—whether it’s to bright lights, loud noises, or other triggers—to enjoy a more relaxed and enjoyable experience. Every second Sunday of the month, Sensory Sundays will provide a quieter, more inclusive atmosphere where everyone can explore the Museum’s exhibits without the usual sensory overload.

On Sensory Sundays, sound and lighting within exhibits will be adjusted to create a more comfortable environment. For example, the City Hall Clock will not chime on the hour, and the Steam Engine will pause for the day, helping to reduce noise and movement. The Museum will also offer a sensory-friendly planetarium show at the Chaffee Planetarium, as well as hands-on activities like sensory bins and tactile displays.

In partnership with KultureCity, the Museum will provide sensory bags available for checkout, filled with fidget tools, noise-canceling headphones, and other items designed to improve the experience for guests with sensory needs. Additional quiet spaces will also be available throughout the Museum for visitors who need a break from sensory input.

“For the better part of 15 years the GRPM has dedicated significant efforts towards creating an inclusive and accessible space for all learners,” said Rob Schuitema, Director of Public Programs. “Sensory Sundays represents the culmination of that ongoing work and our collaborations with community partners. We hope to connect with even more local organizations that share this vision, as well as individuals and families who could benefit from a low-sensory environment.”

To learn more about Sensory Sundays and see the full schedule for 2025, visit the Museum’s website at grpm.org/sensory-sundays. For more information on accessibility features, visit grpm.org/accessibility.