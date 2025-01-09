Your Ultimate Weekend Guide

Looking for exciting plans this weekend in Grand Rapids? Whether you’re into live music, winter festivities, or sports, there’s something for everyone. Here’s your guide to the best events happening from Friday through Sunday, organized by date.

Friday, Jan. 10, 2025

Grand Rapids Symphony: Sax in the City

Experience the magic of live orchestral music with the Grand Rapids Symphony as they present “Sax in the City,” featuring conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya and saxophonist Timothy McAllister. Enjoy a program packed with American classics and a world premiere by composer Marina Lopez. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of music that blends contemporary sounds with timeless compositions.

Where: DeVos Performance Hall

When: Jan. 10 & 11, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Audience: All ages

Tickets available at grsymphony.org/sax or by calling 616-454-9451



Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Manitoba Moose

Cheer on the Grand Rapids Griffins as they face off against the Manitoba Moose in an exhilarating AHL matchup. With great concessions and an electric atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to spend an evening with friends or family.

Where: Van Andel Arena

When: Jan. 10-11, 2025, game starts at 7 p.m.

Cost: Prices vary; visit the Griffins website for details

Audience: All ages



Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025

Candlelight Concert: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

Immerse yourself in the timeless beauty of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons performed by the Listeso String Quartet under the glow of candlelight. This intimate concert offers a multi-sensory experience in one of Grand Rapids’ most charming venues.

Where: Wealthy Theatre

When: Jan. 11, 2025

Cost: $18; tickets available online

Audience: Music enthusiasts, date night

All Weekend

World of Winter Festival

The largest winter festival in the U.S. kicks off this weekend. Explore interactive art displays, ice sculptures, and free outdoor activities like snow yoga and guided tours. The festival transforms downtown Grand Rapids into a magical winter wonderland.

Where: Throughout Downtown Grand Rapids

When: Jan. 10-March 2, 2025

Cost: Free

Audience: Families, couples, and adults

For details, visit worldofwintergr.com.

Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show

Find inspiration and expert advice at this annual showcase featuring designer rooms, interactive seminars, and industry professionals. Get tips from stars like Mark Bowe from Magnolia Network’s Barnwood Builders. Visit BuildRemodelGR.com for details and discounted tickets.

Where: DeVos Place

When: Jan. 10-12, 2025

Friday: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cost: Adults $12, Children (6-14) $5, Multi-Day Pass $18

Audience: Homeowners, aspiring renovators

Make the most of your weekend in Grand Rapids with these unforgettable events!