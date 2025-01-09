Your Ultimate Weekend Guide

Looking for exciting plans this weekend in Grand Rapids? Whether you’re into live music, winter festivities, or sports, there’s something for everyone. Here’s your guide to the best events happening from Friday through Sunday, organized by date.
Friday, Jan. 10, 2025
Grand Rapids Symphony: Sax in the City
Experience the magic of live orchestral music with the Grand Rapids Symphony as they present “Sax in the City,” featuring conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya and saxophonist Timothy McAllister. Enjoy a program packed with American classics and a world premiere by composer Marina Lopez. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of music that blends contemporary sounds with timeless compositions.
Where: DeVos Performance Hall
When: Jan. 10 & 11, 2025, 7:30 p.m.
Audience: All ages
Tickets available at grsymphony.org/sax or by calling 616-454-9451
Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Manitoba Moose
Cheer on the Grand Rapids Griffins as they face off against the Manitoba Moose in an exhilarating AHL matchup. With great concessions and an electric atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to spend an evening with friends or family.
Where: Van Andel Arena
When: Jan. 10-11, 2025, game starts at 7 p.m.
Cost: Prices vary; visit the Griffins website for details
Audience: All ages
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025
Candlelight Concert: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons
Immerse yourself in the timeless beauty of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons performed by the Listeso String Quartet under the glow of candlelight. This intimate concert offers a multi-sensory experience in one of Grand Rapids’ most charming venues.
Where: Wealthy Theatre
When: Jan. 11, 2025
Cost: $18; tickets available online
Audience: Music enthusiasts, date night
All Weekend
World of Winter Festival
The largest winter festival in the U.S. kicks off this weekend. Explore interactive art displays, ice sculptures, and free outdoor activities like snow yoga and guided tours. The festival transforms downtown Grand Rapids into a magical winter wonderland.
Where: Throughout Downtown Grand Rapids
When: Jan. 10-March 2, 2025
Cost: Free
Audience: Families, couples, and adults
For details, visit worldofwintergr.com.
Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show
Find inspiration and expert advice at this annual showcase featuring designer rooms, interactive seminars, and industry professionals. Get tips from stars like Mark Bowe from Magnolia Network’s Barnwood Builders. Visit BuildRemodelGR.com for details and discounted tickets.
Where: DeVos Place
When: Jan. 10-12, 2025
Friday: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cost: Adults $12, Children (6-14) $5, Multi-Day Pass $18
Audience: Homeowners, aspiring renovators
Make the most of your weekend in Grand Rapids with these unforgettable events!
