From rock bottom to buried treasure

There are restaurants that open and close without anyone giving it a second thought. And then there’s The Dungeon. It was a special spot that never pretended to be more than it was: a gritty, lovable basement hangout slinging wet burritos and cold beer surrounded by rock walls and low ceilings. Tucked around back at 3594 Chicago Drive SW in Grandville, it was the kind of joint you didn’t just find — you were brought there by someone who knew. For years, it lived in that sweet spot between dive bar and local legend. And then, one sad day, it was gone.

But—huzzah! It’s now back in action, though not quite how you remember it. Thanks to new owners Nina Mahesh and Manoj Mulki, the Grandville landmark has been almost completely reimagined. The entire building has undergone a multi-million-dollar, three-year renovation and emerged as Villa Bar & Banquet—a fresh, elevated events space—along with a reinvented downstairs speakeasy that still bears the Dungeon name. What once felt like a hidden haunt now balances nostalgia with sophistication, offering something entirely new: part throwback, part luxe lounge experience, and with a wholly original and more upscale menu than before.

Upstairs, Villa Bar & Banquet will serve as an events center for everything from weddings and corporate galas to milestone celebrations. It can host up to 300 guests in style and has ample free parking.

But let’s get back to The Dungeon. Yes, the name stayed. Yes, those iconic stone walls remain. But the gritty, dive-bar vibe? That’s history. The space has been reimagined and reworked with moody lighting, plush lounge furniture, and a rich palette of bold colors and textures. It feels like you’ve stumbled upon a secret soirée in Manhattan—intimate, stylish, and sonically dialed-in.

The ribbon-cutting took place in August, followed by a grand opening—a party this writer was lucky enough to attend. The real stars? The tequila and the authentic Indian samosas. I was also quite taken with the stuffed mushrooms—some of the best I’ve had, especially when paired with a pour of Manoj’s La Nima Tequila. So smooth, you’ll find yourself asking for the bottle. One thing you won’t find at the Dungeon—the one thing you might miss? The wet burrito. “That’s just not us,” Nina said.

La Nima: Tequila by the Owner

Manoj Mulki, co-owner of Villa Bar & Banquet and The Dungeon, is also the founder of La Nima, a premium spirits line now featured at the venue. The brand offers five distinct expressions: Blanco, Premium Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and a smoky Mezcal. The tequilas are crafted with attention to smoothness and subtle herbal infusions, with the Premium Blanco offering a more refined experience. The Añejo is aged over two years for rich, layered flavor. La Nima is currently available exclusively at The Dungeon, with future plans for wider distribution.