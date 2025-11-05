Funk, film, and purple for a purpose

Grand Rapids is turning purple this November as creativity, community, and cause collide at the Mosaic Film Experience Funkraiser. On Friday, Nov. 7, The Venue at The Candied Yam will host an evening of music, connection, and inspiration—all to support Mosaic’s mission of empowering West Michigan youth through storytelling and career exploration.

From 7 to 11 p.m., guests will dance to beats by DJ AB, enjoy soul food and refreshments, and mingle with artists and industry professionals from Grand Rapids, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. Proceeds benefit Mosaic Film Experience programs, which have provided more than 40,000 students with hands-on creative career experiences since 2012.

This year’s Funkraiser highlights members of 9B Collective, the first Black-owned concept art studio made up primarily of BIPOC artists. Their work spans blockbuster films and series including Black Panther, The Mandalorian, and Wicked. Guests will include Phillip Boutte Jr., Mike Uwandi, Joshua Leonard, and Barry Brown—each bringing a unique perspective from the worlds of film, animation, and video games.

The event also features a brief program showcasing Mosaic’s education initiatives, which help students turn classroom learning into real-world opportunities in digital media, entertainment, and technology.

“The Funkraiser is a dance party that celebrates what’s possible when creativity, community, and opportunity come together,” said Skot Welch, founder and president of Mosaic Film Experience. “We’re bringing national talent to Grand Rapids to speak with students at our annual Mosaic Event on November 6. These industry leaders will then join us at the Funkraiser to connect with supporters and help fuel the next generation of storytellers.”

The Funkraiser follows the annual Mosaic Event on Nov. 6 at Celebration Cinema North, where 500 students will gather for a day of creative exploration under the theme “The Power of Vision,” featuring appearances by 9B Collective and actor Aldis Hodge.

For more information, visit https://www.mosaicfilmexperience.com.