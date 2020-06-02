Charley’s Crab shuts doors permanently

A longtime fine dining seafood restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids closed its doors permanently in the wake of COVID-19.

Charley’s Crab, formerly at 63 Market Ave. SW, closed its doors and removed all signage, the Business Journal confirmed on Monday, although chairs and tables with place settings remain inside the restaurant.

The empty parking lot and building showed signs of vandalization and tagging after the violent demonstrations downtown over the weekend that followed a peaceful protest.

Charley’s Crab’s social media page was last active March 24, a day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order 2020-21, requiring all nonessential businesses to close in-person operations.

On Monday, Whitmer moved Michigan to phase four of her MI Safe Start Plan, which will allow restaurants to reopen with capacity and social distancing restrictions June 8.

Charley’s Crab, which is owned by the Houston-based multibrand dining and hospitality company Landry’s Inc., did not respond to the Business Journal’s request for comment at press time.