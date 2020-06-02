Meijer State Games launches Virtual Games

The Meijer State Games of Michigan is hosting its first Virtual Games through June 30 with participation open to anyone.

The games feature running, cycling, BMX, fishing, golfing, rowing, skateboarding and tae kwon do. Participants must submit photos or videos for each competition. Once participants’ results and finishing photos and videos are submitted to the Meijer State Games website, participants will be featured on a virtual leaderboard.

“The Virtual Games is a unique opportunity for athletes of all ages and ability levels to stay active while at home and earn a medal while doing so,” said Eric Engelbarts, executive director of the Meijer State Games of Michigan.

Running, cycling, fishing, golfing and rowing events are $20 until June 14 and $25 after June 14.

In the running event, participants can run 1 mile, a 5K, 10K or a 15K anywhere. Runners must track their time using any running app or device. Participants must submit their time and finishing photos online. The deadline to register and run is 8 p.m. June 30.

Participants in the cycling competition can race 5, 10, 15 or 25 miles and submit their results and finishing photos online.

Participants in the fishing competition must take photos of their biggest fish caught with a tape measure and submit them online. A fishing license is required for those 17 and older. June 13 and 14 is Michigan’s free fishing weekend, during which a license is not required.

Rowing participants must row for 30 minutes and record their distance by June 30. Rowers must then submit their time and photos of their finish online.

Participants in the golf event must golf 18 holes by June 27. Golfers must submit their score and a photo of the course they played on. The deadline to register and play is 8 p.m. June 30.

BMX riders and skateboarders have an opportunity to record a minute or less of tricks to submit into the contest. The videos will be voted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to find the winner. Likes and reactions will count as votes with two rounds of voting. Along with gold, silver and bronze medals, there will be a first-place prize of $125, a second-place prize of $75 and a third-place prize of $50.

Videos will be separated into different categories, and participants will be awarded separately. The deadline to register is 8 p.m. June 11. The deadline to submit videos is midnight June 14. The voting for round 1 will take place June 15-22 and round 2 will take place June 22-26.

The tae kwon do competition started Monday. There will be different belt divisions —white and yellow, yellow and green, orange and green, blue and red, and black. The age divisions are 7 and under, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15, 16-17, 18-26, 27-39 and 40-plus.

Tae kwon do judges will review and score each submitted video. The deadline to register for this event is June 20. The registration fee is $25, which includes a Meijer State Games of Michigan Summer Games gold medal and a T-shirt.

For more information, including where to submit videos and photos, visit the website.