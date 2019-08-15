Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features two days of outdoor jazz concerts downtown. And much more.

GRandJazzFest

(Saturday and Sunday)

Ten “diverse” live jazz bands will perform over two days at this free “family-friendly” festival.

The festival is Aug. 17 from noon to 10 p.m. and Aug. 18 from 1-8 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle. Photo via fb.com.

KROC Block Party

(Friday)

This outdoor event is “free for everyone” and will feature a giant slip and slide, games and food available for purchase.

The block party is Aug. 16 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids KROC Center.

Mega 80’s

(Saturday)

The Detroit band Mega 80’s offers a “mix of accurately replicated sounds of the ’80s era,” an “expansive playlist” and “retro style.”

The concert is Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. at The Intersection.

“Warm Cheese”

(Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

This play is an “intimate and comedic exploration of a woman wanting to no longer hate her dead mother,” the production says. “The night of her mother’s funeral, as the family all gathers, a daughter learns more about her mother than she ever expected or wanted.”

The shows are Aug. 15-18 at 8 p.m. at Spectrum Theater.

Coq2Fly

(Sunday)

This 15-mile bike “cruise” starts at Brewery Vivant and “slow rolls through the city” up to Rockford Brewing Company.

The hour-long bike ride is Aug. 18, with riders gathering at 11 a.m. at Brewery Vivant.

Bonus picks

