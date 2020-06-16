Summer camp opens for water sports

Action Water Sports partnered with Action Wake Park, Michigan’s only full-size cable wakeboarding facility, to launch a new summer camp called Camp Action.

The camp teaches kids and families different water sports on Reeds Lake, 770 Lakeside Drive SE, East Grand Rapids.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch Camp Action,” said Jerry Brouwer, owner, Action Wake Park and Action Water Sports, a boat dealer in Hudsonville. “With the COVID-19 pandemic changing plans for all, we believe there is no better way to spend summer than out on the water participating in water sports.”

Guests can participate in different water activities including:

Surf camp: a wakesurfing experience behind a new MasterCraft surf boat

Wakeboard camp: a wakeboarding experience behind a new MasterCraft boat

Cable park camp: a water sports experience at Action Wake Park featuring one day behind a new MasterCraft boat

“Camp Action is perfect for beginners looking to learn or someone looking to fine-tune their skills with professional coaching,” said Scot Ferwerda, pro shop manager of Action Water Sports. “We worked hard to cater the camps for all ages and regardless of ability.”

Camp prices start at $75 per day. All necessary gear is provided in addition to professional coaching.