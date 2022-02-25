Buddy’s seeks nominees for ‘Random Acts of Pizza’ initiative

Through Monday, Feb. 28, Buddy’s Pizza is seeking nominees to receive surprise pizzas each month for the rest of 2022.

The Farmington Hills-based pizza chain, which has West Michigan locations, said it is looking for community members to submit nominations for a “random acts of kindness”-style initiative the company is calling Random Acts of Pizza.

Now through Feb. 28, people can nominate an individual online and share details about why they believe that person should receive surprise pizzas from Buddy’s Pizza.

Starting in March, one individual per month for the remainder of 2022 will be selected to receive surprise gifts from Buddy’s Pizza.

“We want to share a slice of appreciation for a person in your life who deserves a little extra kindness this year,” Buddy’s said.

The company added the ideal candidates would be “anyone who has gone the extra mile for others, someone who’s always giving back or even someone who simply needs some extra pep(peroni) in their lives.”