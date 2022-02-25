Speciation Artisan Ales teaming up with Basalt to host popup

A local brewery is teaming up with its neighbor down the road to throw a pre-Michigan Winter Beer Festival event tonight.

Speciation Artisan Ales is partnering with Basalt restaurant to host the “Pre Winter Beer Fest Taco Get Down!” from 6-9 p.m. today, Friday, Feb. 25, at Speciation’s location at 928 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids.

The event will include beverage pours from Speciation paired with a menu by Basalt.

“We are super excited to party the night before WBF with all the beer fans that will be in town,” the brewery said, noting it will not be a vendor at the Winter Beer Fest this year but it still wanted to find a way to connect with attendees.

The menu for the popup event will include:

Chorizo Nachos — fried corn tortilla chips, queso blanco, borracho beans, choice of chorizo (green chicken chorizo, red pork chorizo, vegan chorizo), radish, jalapeno, red onion, pico de gallo, tajin lime, green sauce, chipotle tomatillo salsa, queso cotija. Can be made vegetarian.

Chorizo Con Papas Tacos — choice of chorizo, crumbled hash browns, red onion, cilantro, queso cotija, served on a corn tortilla

The Size Queen Quesadilla — giant flour tortilla stuffed with six cheeses or vegan cheese, choice of chorizo, green sauce, with a cheese crust. Sides include green rice and borracho beans.

Dulces Enchilados — an assortment of gummy candies smothered in chamoy and chili-lime seasoning

More information is on the event page.