GRPM to host final Concerts Under the Stars band

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is concluding its concert series with a two-day event.

The finale of the Concerts Under the Stars series will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 10-11, in the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium in the museum, at 272 Pearl St. NW in Grand Rapids.

The last event will feature local rock band Lazy Genius and visual performer Eliza Fernand.

Lazy Genius includes Patrick Wieland (vocals, guitar), Dan Wier (drums, vocals), Adam Cavanaugh (bass guitar), Kristi Prindle (vocals, percussion) and John Harrell (keyboard, synth). The band will play two sets with an intermission.

The band released albums such as “Strange Plains, Dark Grooves” (2009), “Dreamy” (2013), “Holographic” (2017) and “New Moon” (2018).

Fernand will accompany Lazy Genius with visual displays on the planetarium dome. She works on video, fabrics, clay, sound and performance.

She also is a teaching artist at the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology and an adjunct professor at Grand Valley State University.

More information is available here.