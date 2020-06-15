Brewery Vivant to reopen Wednesday

Brewery Vivant announced it will reopen its doors Wednesday with limited seating as restrictions relating to COVID-19 begin to lift.

“We can definitely feel the excitement and pressure that comes with the state clearing restaurants for reopening,” the brewery said in a statement. “Our first priority, always, is to support and be here with and for our community.”

The brewery will be open daily from noon-10 p.m. with an “open-air service model,” meaning the chapel and bar will not be open for seating. The beer garden, Walloon room and extended patio will be open for guests.

From noon-5 p.m., Brewery Vivant will focus on a limited lunch menu served with the full roster of beers and other beverages. Dinner service will be from 5-10 p.m. and will start with a simplified food menu.

Staff members are required to wear masks at every moment they are working and to wash their hands frequently. Highly used services will be wiped down at least every 30 minutes. Guests will be asked to wear masks only when not seated.

Brewery Vivant also is making new tech and building changes to accommodate customers. With limited seating, reservations are encouraged through the OpenTable link that soon will be available on the brewery’s website.

Patrons also will notice a revamped retail area and a modified floor plan with 6 feet between tables on reopening day.

Brewery Vivant still is offering curbside delivery from 1-7 p.m. daily.