Park Township history goes virtual

An archive of artifacts from Park Township is now available digitally on the Holland Museum website.

The Park Township archive features items from Tunnel Park, Ottawa Beach and the Ottawa Beach Hotel, Big Red Lighthouse, the Getz Zoo, Macatawa Park and the Macatawa Park Hotel, and Holland State Park.

“We are excited to offer this collection to the public,” said Ricki Levine, executive director. “This is a chance to learn about our community through images and objects not normally seen by museum visitors. During this particularly trying time we are all experiencing, the museum offers several ways to learn about our region’s history and provides educational and entertaining activities for families and adults. This is another opportunity to learn about an interesting part of the greater Holland community.”

There are photographs of Tunnel Park being built, silverware from the Ottawa Beach Hotel and memorabilia from the Getz Zoo online.

“Park Township is excited for this community collaboration. We look forward to continuing to work with the museum to share history,” said George Jacob, Park Township trustee and Holland Museum board member.

For more information, visit Holland Museum’s website.