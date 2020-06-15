Your guide to Grand Rapids’ LGBTQ businesses

MI Drag Brunch 1 of 4

June is Pride Month, and in Grand Rapids you will likely see Pride flags lining several retail corridors in celebration and acknowledgment of the city’s LGBTQ community. Pride Month is a great time to support these businesses, and LGBTQ-owned businesses in particular, but don’t forget to support these spots year-round.

Brunch is the most important meal of the weekend, and MI Drag Brunch should be your first stop. Every Sunday, the divas from MI Drag Brunch perform at a different restaurant around the city. You’ll enjoy a fixed menu and plenty of cocktails while being entertained by some of West Michigan’s best drag queens. These shows often sell out, so get your tickets in advance.

For a more chill start to your morning, visit Outside Coffee Co. to score your first cup of java. As its name suggests, Outside Coffee Co. is an entirely outdoor coffee shop with a variety of seating options, including hammocks and benches. In the winter, Outside Coffee Co. installs several geo domes affixed with heaters to keep you toasty. Another plus, your pooch is welcome to join you for coffee.

Next door to Outside Coffee Co., you’ll find Woosah, an art and apparel store. Owner Erica Lang’s woodcuts are popular items, as are her T-shirts and hoodies adorned with the Woosah brand. Because of its limited-edition product runs, there is always something new to discover here.

If you are looking for home décor or a gift, Rebel has you covered. It’s got cards for every occasion, from the comedic to sentimental, and gifts for baby showers, wedding showers, birthdays, anniversaries and basically any other event you are celebrating. Rebel is owned by Dan Boyles and Chip Minor, who curate this shop to perfection.

You also should pop into holistic health and wellness shop Spirit Dreams if you are looking for a unique gift. Jaye Van Lenten and Jackie Bess opened the shop more than 25 years ago. Customers can find a wide selection of gemstones, natural aromatherapy, jewelry, cards and unique gifts, in addition to services including psychic readings and reiki practitioners.

In the evening, start your night with a visit to The Apartment Lounge, the longest operating LGBTQ establishment in town. Located next to Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, The Apartment is an inviting place to share a cocktail before or after a show. Owner Bob Johnson purchased the bar from friends and mentors Milt Lenox and Ed Ladner in 2013 and is committed to keeping theigacy alive. Johnson also owns West Michigan Caterer and the Laketown Golf and Conference Center in Saugatuck.

If you still are looking for fun around midnight, you’ll want to head over to Rumors nightclub, the only LGBTQ dance club in town. Resident DJs Monica Parker and Timmy T play great dance music. You also can enjoy karaoke nights and Sunday night drag shows.