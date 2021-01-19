Brewery launches easy-drinking Midwest lager

Bell’s Brewery would like to (politely) introduce its newest release.

No, Yeah, the latest year-round beer from the Michigan’s largest and oldest independent brewery, began shipping to its home state, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Minnesota this week.

Both the name and packaging play into Midwest politeness and cultural memes. Phrases like “ope”, ” ‘scuse me” and “let me sneak past ya” all are part of the fun of Bell’s newest beer.

No, Yeah is an easy-drinking golden ale with an ABV of 4.5%. This lighter craft beer option is crisp and dry, with a slightly sweet flavor, and will resonate with fans of lagers.

“We saw an opportunity with our core offerings, part of a growing market, but also a niche that’s near and dear to us as proud Midwesterners,” Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery said.

No, Yeah also is available in six-packs of cans at the Bell’s General Store and Eccentric Cafe in downtown Kalamazoo.