Meijer Gardens announces 2021 events

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park released its 2021 calendar of events, which include exhibitions, guest speakers and concerts.

Many events are on hold or will be held virtually.

Meijer Gardens will begin the year with the Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition between March 1 – April 30. It will feature more than 60 different species of butterflies and moths in the five-story, 85-degree Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.

Guests can watch butterflies drink nectar from the flowering plants and feeding stations. Approximately 800 chrysalides will be delivered to Meijer Gardens weekly. Chrysalides and cocoons will be in the observation station, where they transform into butterflies and take their first flight.

The Master Lecture Series: Secchia Garden Lecture Virtual Series will be held between March and April and is free of charge. It will be presented as a Zoom webinar. Questions about registration can be directed to Eve Choi at echoi@meijergardens.org or call (616) 975-3145.

Susan Morrison will speak on March 2 at 7 p.m. in a lecture entitled “The Less Is More Garden: Big Ideas for Designing Your Small Yard.” Morrison will speak again on March 16 at 7 p.m. in a lecture entitled “Garden Up! Smart Vertical Gardening for Small and Large Spaces.”

Bill Culina will speak at two events. “What Do You Mean I’m Not a Perennial?!? Native Shrubs and Small Trees for Perennial Companionship” will take place on March 30 at 7 p.m., and “From Emerald Carpet to Amber Wave: Serene and Sensuous Plants for the Garden” will be held on April 13, at 7 p.m.

While plans for the annual Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts are being finalized, the concert series will be held from June to September at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater. It will feature music of all genres from national and international artists.

Tuesday Evening Music Club at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater will take place every Tuesday in July August. It will feature regional performers. For more information, visit meijergardens.org/calendar/tuesday-evening-music-club.

The Chrysanthemums & More! exhibition will feature chrysanthemum with hundreds of flowering plants on display along the BISSELL Corridor, Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse, Lena Meijer Children’s Garden, Michigan’s Farm Garden and Volunteer Tribute Garden from Sept. 17 – Oct. 31. Fees are included in the admission cost.

The annual Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition will be held from Nov. 23 – Jan. 9, 2022. There will be nearly 400,000 lights, 46 international trees and displays, carolers, Santa visits and more. There also will be a railway garden running through three separate indoor gardens. Fees are included in the admission cost.