‘Patriotic’ barbecue restaurant opening on East Beltline

A “patriotic”-themed barbecue restaurant that gives back to “America’s heroes” is opening in Grand Rapids this month.

Glen Burnie, Maryland-based Mission BBQ will open its third Michigan location — and first in West Michigan — on Aug. 26 at 2190 E. Beltline Ave. NE. The space was formerly a Bagger Dave’s, which closed in January 2018.

Thomas Gorman, general manager for the corporate-owned location, said it will be the third of about 15 to 20 Mission BBQ locations the chain is planning to open in Michigan.

The first two locations in the state were on the east side, in Troy and Northville.

Mission BBQ serves traditional barbecue restaurant fare, including meats, smokehouse signatures, sandwiches, combos, salads and sides, as well as a kids menu with sliders, mac and cheese and “junior ribs.”

Gorman said customers can expect fresh, high-quality foods.

“We prep everything fresh daily, no microwaves, no freezers — everything is dry rubbed and then smoked,” Gorman said.

Mission BBQ has hired 45 employees for the location and is still hiring.

The restaurant will offer dine-in service, takeout and catering.

Its hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Founded by Bill Kraus and Steve Newton on Sept. 11, 2011 to thank America’s heroes, Mission BBQ has donated $10 million and counting to dozens of local and national charitable organizations that serve veterans, active-duty military, police and firefighters.

Mission BBQ has locations in 16 states.

Photo via fb.com