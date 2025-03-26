Blue Porch leaves the light on for foodies

My first impression of Blue Porch Bar & Grill when I walked in? Here I am checking out yet another sports bar. The atmosphere was lively, there were big screens everywhere, and tables were at a premium.

And don’t get me wrong, l love watching sports at sports bars. But very rarely does the food stack up with the rest of the experience. It’s usually an afterthought that makes me look to the sky and yell “WHY?” when I leave.

Except at Blue Porch, one of Grand Haven’s newest restaurants. This time the cuisine truly exceeded the awesome, high-energy, Saturday-night-during-football-season experience all around us.

After reaching our table, my son and I settled in and reviewed the menu. I ordered a Whiskey Sour cocktail, substituting the standard bourbon with Eagle Rare. The fresh lemon juice, bitters, simple syrup, and egg white combined with the award-winning bourbon, double shaken, made this drink a masterpiece.

Next, it was entree time. My son didn’t even hesitate when ordering the Classic Smashed Burger, but I took my time and finally chose the Roasted Rice Bowl.

Soon our server, Kaitlyn, who was pleasant and multi-tasking so well, arrived with the food. I was speechless. Everything was on bright white plates and colorful and arranged in an interesting manner.

After the first few bites, I knew the sports-bars-can’t-serve-good-food stereotype was shattered forever. My son had a huge smile on his face.

“This is amazing,” he said.

My bowl had mushrooms, garlic, corn, caramelized onions, shredded carrots, whole grain rice, grilled asparagus, and a roasted red pepper pesto to die for. Healthy, filling, and enjoyable.

The grand finale was the S’mores Brownie, graham cracker, brownie, chocolate chips, toasted marshmallow fluff, and chocolate sauce. With those ingredients, obviously it was incredible.

Blue Porch Bar & Grill, you gotta try this!