History, science, and a mermaid?

As spring break rolls into Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is all set to become the ultimate staycation destination for families seeking a mix of fun and learning. From March 29 to April 13, the Museum is transforming its already exciting space into a two-week celebration of history, science, culture, and, of course, a dash of whimsy. Whether you’re into dinosaurs, mermaids, or testing your puzzle-solving skills, there’s something for everyone at this beloved downtown institution.

This year’s spring break festivities include a rotating lineup of themed days that will keep kids (and adults!) engaged from dawn to dusk. Each day brings new activities, special guests, and hands-on experiences. Families can kick off their adventure with Zoology Day on March 29, where animal lovers of all ages will find plenty to explore. Later in the week, Game Day on March 30 invites visitors to take a playful turn at some classic childhood games, from giant versions of Kerplunk to chess. Book lovers, don’t miss Literacy Day on March 31, while little ones will find early learning opportunities at Early Childhood Day on April 1.

If science is more your style, April 2 is STEAM Day, followed by Paleontology Day on April 3, where visitors can dig into the ancient world of dinosaurs alongside GRPM’s very own Science Curator, Dr. Cory Redman. From there, the fun doesn’t stop: Baseball Day, Carnival Day, and LEGO® Day each bring their own twist of excitement, featuring everything from juggling acts to building giant creations.

And as the week progresses, you can catch a glimpse of local sports stars with special appearances from the Grand Rapids Griffins and the Rise volleyball teams on April 9. But perhaps the most magical day of all will be Water Wonders Day on April 11, when a real-life Mermaid makes a splash for photo opportunities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Just try to resist the pull of that underwater enchantment!

In addition to the themed days, the Museum’s regular offerings are still in full swing. Visitors can enjoy interactive Discovery Carts with real Museum artifacts, engage in scavenger hunts as they explore the exhibits, or take in an immersive planetarium show. For just a few extra bucks, the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium lets you travel the stars in full-dome, multi-sensory style. Whether you’re exploring the constellations or watching a music-themed light show, it’s the perfect way to add some extra sparkle to your Museum visit.

All of this is included with general admission, and the Museum is especially welcoming to Kent County families. Every day from March 29 to April 13, kids 17 and under enjoy free admission, so there’s no excuse not to make a trip to the Museum part of your spring break plans. Plus, with the final days of The Nature of Color exhibit from the American Museum of Natural History, this is the perfect opportunity to dive into the dazzling world of colors in nature.

For those looking to fuel up during their visit, the Museum’s café offers a relaxing spot with views of the Grand River, while the Curiosity Shop provides an opportunity to pick up unique gifts, exhibit mementos, and local artisan products. And, if you want to make sure you have a spot during peak times, purchasing tickets in advance is a smart move.

With something for everyone—from the youngest explorers to the most seasoned history buffs—the Grand Rapids Public Museum promises to make this spring break a memorable one. So, pack up the family, grab your tickets, and get ready to learn, play, and experience the best of what Grand Rapids has to offer!