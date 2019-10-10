Black Rock steakhouse opens

A new steakhouse has opened in town.

Black Rock Bar & Grill opened today in a 9,000-square-foot space in the new Van Maur wing of Woodland Mall in Kentwood.

It is the first Black Rock in West Michigan. The brand has eight other locations in the state.

Black Rock allows guests to sear their steak or seafood on “volcanic granite” at their table.

Other menu items include burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs and salads.

The restaurant’s bar features over 20 beers on tap and a signature cocktail menu.

Black Rock Bar & Grill also operates restaurants in Ohio, Illinois, Maryland and Florida.

Photo via fb.com