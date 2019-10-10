Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a fall festival in town — and much more.
Harvest Festival
(Saturday)
This celebration of autumn features a variety of famliy-friendly activities: scarecrow making, candle dipping, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, games, crafts and more. Doughnuts, tamales, apple cider and hard cider will be on hand.
The festival is on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Blandford Nature Center. Photo via fb.com.
“Poltergeist”
(Saturday)
“Strange and creepy happenings beset an average California family” in this two-hour horror classic. It is rated PG.
The screening is on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. at UICA.
The Champagne Room: All Black Attire Affair
(Saturday)
This is the launch party for Motu Viget Brut, which is produced in Michigan. “Tastemakers and DJs will curate a soundtrack,” paying homage to hip-hop and R&B from various decades.
The party is on Oct. 12 at 20 Monroe Live. Doors open at 9 p.m.
The Cheese Lady Grand Rapids Anniversary Celebration
(Saturday)
The shop is celebrating seven years with live music, cheese tasting, grilled-cheese sandwiches, live music and a beer and wine tent.
The party is on Oct. 12 from 1-4 p.m. at The Cheese Lady.
Dogtoberfest
(Sunday)
The afternoon for dog lovers will feature music, house-made brats, candy, games, a photo booth and local dog vendors.
The fest is Oct. 13 from noon to 2 p.m. at Kingma’s Market.
