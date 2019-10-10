Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a fall festival in town — and much more.

Harvest Festival

(Saturday)

This celebration of autumn features a variety of famliy-friendly activities: scarecrow making, candle dipping, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, games, crafts and more. Doughnuts, tamales, apple cider and hard cider will be on hand.

The festival is on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Blandford Nature Center. Photo via fb.com.

“Poltergeist”

(Saturday)

“Strange and creepy happenings beset an average California family” in this two-hour horror classic. It is rated PG.

The screening is on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. at UICA.

The Champagne Room: All Black Attire Affair

(Saturday)

This is the launch party for Motu Viget Brut, which is produced in Michigan. “Tastemakers and DJs will curate a soundtrack,” paying homage to hip-hop and R&B from various decades.

The party is on Oct. 12 at 20 Monroe Live. Doors open at 9 p.m.

The Cheese Lady Grand Rapids Anniversary Celebration

(Saturday)

The shop is celebrating seven years with live music, cheese tasting, grilled-cheese sandwiches, live music and a beer and wine tent.

The party is on Oct. 12 from 1-4 p.m. at The Cheese Lady.

Dogtoberfest

(Sunday)

The afternoon for dog lovers will feature music, house-made brats, candy, games, a photo booth and local dog vendors.

The fest is Oct. 13 from noon to 2 p.m. at Kingma’s Market.

Bonus picks

“Broadway’s ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ is stopping in Grand Rapids”

“The Thriller! Chiller! is a ‘5-day adventure’”

“Theater producing Michigan premiere of ‘Gloria’”

“Blackbird East hosting trunk show”

“Opera Grand Rapids is hosting Latinx acts”

“Casper”

Wizards & Wands Bar Crawl

Wine-A-Palooza

The Great Pumpkin Run