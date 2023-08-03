Big Lake makes moves south of the border

A popular Holland brewery is expanding its distribution footprint, and is now available to beer lovers across northern Indiana. Big Lake Brewing has partnered with United Beverage of South Bend and Calumet Breweries for the roll out. In addition to increased distribution outside of Michigan, Big Lake has focused on a select number of core brands that are available year-round and seasonally, with special labels available exclusive through its popular Holland taproom.

“Demand for our style of beers in other states is extremely high, and while we’ve focused our efforts on the Michigan market, we feel it is the right time to expand around the Great Lakes,” said Travis Prueter, co-founder of Big Lake Brewing. “Our home is Michigan and this will always be our primary market, but we also want to make sure our beers are accessible to all beer-enthusiasts.”

Big Lake has become a significant player in the Hazy IPA beer category with brands such as Blood Orange Haze and Cotton Candy Haze. It’s Michigan Amber and Swing Juice are perennial favorites for on-premise retailers. These four brands will represent Big Lake’s first beers to reach into new markets.

Big Lake Brewing’s 2023 Beer Release Calendar, which includes Blood Orange Haze, Cotton Candy Haze, Michigan Amber and Swing Juice as year-round offerings, are a reflection of beers that have been received popular acclaim by consumers and can maintain brand loyalty in the market.

“The past ten years have shown us what beers people want, allowing us to produce consistently delicious beers while maintaining our culture of experimentation and innovation,” added Prueter.

“Big Lake Brewing is a product of the Great Lakes – their beers are inspired by, made with, and enjoyed around Michigan’s greatest resource. The lake is what gave Big Lake Brewing its name, one that has now lasted ten years.’