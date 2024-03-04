Citrus, floral flavors spring up on pub menu

A downtown pub known for its roster of award winning spirits and beers has announced a new Spring cocktail menu. To accompany the unseasonably warm weather, New Holland Brewing Co. is taking the opportunity to showcase its award-winning spirits, custom syrups and unique infusions created on-site with all-new zesty citrus blends and floral infusions that celebrate Spring.

The full Spring cocktail menu is available at all New Holland brewpubs (Holland, Grand Rapids and Battle Creek) as well as the two tasting rooms in Saugatuck and South Haven.

A sneak peak at what’s on the menu:

Oak and Berries – Beer Barrel Bourbon or Beer Barrel Rye, lemon juice, blueberry syrup, lavender syrup, lavender bitters

Violet Beauregarde – Triple Berry Vodka, lychee puree, lime juice, mint and soda

Pop That Thang – Strawberry-Pineapple Vodka, simple syrup, lemon juice, blackberry puree

Bee’s Elbows – Kafir Lime/Lemongrass Gin, honey habanero syrup, lime juice

Key Lime Shooter – Caramel Vodka, vanilla syrup, lime juice

For those interested in learning to create their own hand-crafted cocktails, the experts at New Holland are hosting cocktail classes throughout the year where amateur mixologists can learn the craft of mixing delicious cocktails. Each class includes cocktails, demonstrations, and take-home recipe cards. Reservations and cocktail class tickets are available at Tock.com.

For more information on New Holland’ beer, spirits and locations, follow New Holland Brewing Co. on Instagram and Facebook.