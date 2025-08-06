Absolutely Sav-oulous?

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is about to get a little funkier—and a lot more delicious. On August 8, Squibb Coffee will open Sav Sav, a brand-new concept that blends the comfort of a European café with the creativity and quality West Michiganders have come to expect from the Squibb name.

Located in the heart of the Market Hall, Sav Sav takes over the space formerly occupied by Aperitivo. But rather than a simple handoff, it’s a full transformation. For co-owners Mallory and Dennis Squibb, this marks both an expansion and a reinvention. After five years of running Squibb Coffee Bar within the Market, they saw an opportunity to push their vision even further.

Sav Sav will feature a curated mix of cheese, charcuterie, wine, and—of course—Squibb’s beloved coffee. While the pairing may seem unexpected at first, the Squibbs see it as a natural evolution of their brand. The goal is to create a space where guests can meet a friend for wine and small plates in the evening or grab a cortado in the morning—without having to choose between the two.

“Taking over this Market Hall space with a new concept and building on what has been created here is something of a dream,” said Mallory Squibb. “Creating a gathering space for sharing small plates and cheese and charcuterie boards along with our full coffee menu is something unique to Grand Rapids.”

And unique it will be. While many spots in town serve wine or coffee, few offer both at this level—especially under one roof. The menu is built around thoughtful sourcing and playful pairings, bringing in products that reflect the Squibbs’ dedication to quality and originality. The space will also include a retail area stocked with specialty items, making it a destination not only for dining but for discovery.

At its core, Sav Sav is designed to surprise and delight. It’s a place that invites curiosity and conversation, where a glass of wine and a wedge of cheese can lead to new flavors and new friends.

As the Downtown Market continues to evolve, concepts like Sav Sav help shape it into more than just a food hall—they make it a cultural hub. And with the Squibbs at the helm, Grand Rapids can expect a space that’s as welcoming as it is unexpected.

The grand opening of Sav Sav takes place Friday, August 8.