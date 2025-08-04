Tall Ships offer limited-time sailing adventures

This August, Grand Haven’s picturesque waterfront will serve as the backdrop for a rare nautical experience as two storied tall ships make their way to the harbor. From August 7 to 10, visitors and locals alike are invited to step aboard history with public sailing excursions departing from 1 N Harbor Drive.

Leading the fleet is the 80-foot Schooner When And If—a sleek, meticulously restored vessel originally commissioned by General George S. Patton in 1939. She’ll be joined by the 115-foot Liberty Clipper, affectionately known as Boston’s Tall Ship, which brings with her a proud tradition of American maritime craftsmanship.

Adventurous guests can choose from a variety of sailing experiences, including Day Sails starting at $75 per person or elevated Sunset and Twilight Sails beginning at $95. Each voyage offers a hands-on opportunity to hoist the sails, explore historic wooden decks, and take in panoramic views of the Grand Haven shoreline from Lake Michigan.

Part time capsule, part seafaring thrill, these ships offer more than a sightseeing cruise—they provide an immersive journey into the elegance and endurance of classic American shipbuilding. With just a few days in port and limited space aboard, these one-of-a-kind excursions are expected to fill up quickly.

Form more information on tickets and sailing schedules visit:

sailwhenandif.com

libertyclipper.com