A Cherry Street staple reopens after renovation

After a long shutdown during the Covid era, the celebrated restaurant, Grove, reemerged as a culinary standout. Now, its across-the-street neighbor under the same management, The Green Well, 924 Cherry St. SE., is getting the same treatment.

Brought to us by the same team responsible for Bistro Bella Vita – and, more recently, the Creston gem Lucy’s – Essence Restaurant Group is continuing to lead the East Hills culinary and socializing scene with an exceptional experience at its eco-friendly gastropub.

“The vibe at The Green Well has always been welcoming and inviting, but after 15 years, we felt it was time to refresh the interior into an even more engaging environment,” said Essence Restaurant Group CEO and Partner James Berg. Berg said he hopes to engage more people with reconfigured seating areas.

Tristan Walczewski, Essence’s COO, led the effort to create a new look and feel that is both modern and cool, working with his team to ensure all new aspects of this new iteration of The Green Well came together in a cohesive manner.

A new look isn’t all that’s in store for Green Well goers. Known for its eclectic menu and a myriad of local and European beers, the plan is to – under the leadership of Executive Chef Jeremy Paquin– evolve and elevate a few of the menu offerings.

“Essence is synonymous with exceptional dining experiences,” said Essence Partner Hillary Edwards. “We believe the refreshed interior will continue to hold The Green Well to that standard.” Edwards is working with Green Well’s management team to ensure the level of service Green Well patrons have come to expect will continue.

The Green Well reopened today, Feb. 9, at 11:30 a.m. For more information, and a complete list of menu items and hours, visit the restaurant’s website.