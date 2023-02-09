Budding Country vocalist to visit Intersection

A rising vocalist on the Country Music circuit is bringing her ‘Special’ tour to the Intersection.

Danielle Bradbery’s new song, “A Special Place,” has garnered more than 4 million streams to date and will be released to country music radio stations Feb. 13.

Bradbery began her career at just 16-years-old. Despite some pandemic setbacks, the rising Country music vocalist has been able to define her sound while pouring her heart into her lyrics, earning award nominations and the chance to tour and collaborate with some of the biggest names in music: Diplo, Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Nick Jonas, to name just a few.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the budding star will headline at the Intersection, 133 Cesar E. Chavez Ave SW, Grand Rapids. The show starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available here.