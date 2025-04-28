1873: ‘Like stepping into a different era’

Nestled in the heart of Grand Haven, Michigan, the Kirby House is more than just a restaurant—it’s a living piece of the city’s history. Built in 1873 on the site of William Ferry’s original home, the building has witnessed nearly 150 years of transformation, serving as a hotel, a saloon, and now a restaurant known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse dining experiences. Originally called the Gildner Hotel in 1900 under the ownership of Henry Gildner, the establishment became a social hub for travelers and locals alike. Over the years, it changed hands multiple times until 1989, when the Gilmore family took ownership and revitalized it into the Kirby House we know today, preserving its historic charm while embracing modern dining trends.

Walking into Kirby House’s newest addition, 1873, I felt like I was stepping into a different era, yet with all the comforts of a contemporary fine-dining experience. The restaurant pays homage to its historic roots with dark wood paneling, exposed brick, and a refined yet welcoming ambiance that hints at the building’s rich past. The low lighting created an intimate setting, and the decor exuded class in a subtle way. The walls were adorned with candles and paintings. Even the glassware and table settings felt thoughtfully chosen.

As I settled in, a warm basket of rosemary and olive breads arrived at the table, accompanied by garlic butter and olive oil—an inviting start to the evening. Before diving into the meal, I took a moment to appreciate the historic bar, which offered an impressive selection of craft cocktails. The bar itself is a focal point, a reminder of the building’s long-standing tradition as a gathering space. The menu boasted both classic and inventive drinks, with options designed to complement the rich, flavorful dishes.

I decided on the Wagyu Old Fashioned—a cocktail that felt like an extension of the restaurant’s commitment to blending history with elevated dining. Made with bourbon infused with Wagyu beef fat, the drink had a depth unlike any Old Fashioned I’d had before. The fat-washing technique lent a silky texture to the bourbon, enhancing its caramel and vanilla notes, while the addition of black walnut bitters brought out a nutty warmth. A hint of orange zest added just the right amount of brightness, making it a perfectly balanced, indulgent sip that set the tone for the meal. My date chose a refreshing berry infused mocktail (see photo).

A refreshing palate cleanser of honeydew melon with sparkling apple cider and a mint sprig set the stage for the main event. I opted for the 14-ounce New York Strip, cooked to absolute perfection and accompanied by roasted potatoes, signature vegetables, hotel butter, and an onion pepper relish. The potatoes were a standout—crisped just right on the outside with a fluffy interior, perfectly complementing the richness of the steak. Adding a lobster tail to my meal elevated it even further; its tender, buttery texture was an absolute delight.

For variety, I also sampled the Parmesan-crusted Chicken Parmesan, which came with asparagus, tomatoes, and a lemon basil beurre blanc. The dish offered a satisfying contrast of crispy and creamy textures, with the light citrus sauce enhancing the flavors rather than overpowering them. It was a thoughtful reinvention of a classic, showcasing the kitchen’s ability to add sophistication to familiar comfort food.

From start to finish, 1873 at the Kirby House delivered an experience that was both immersive and indulgent. The blend of ambiance, and impeccable cuisine makes it a must-visit. Every detail, from the history-laden walls to the thoughtfully curated cocktail menu, reinforces the idea that dining here isn’t just about the food. Whether you’re a food lover, looking for your next date night, or someone out for a memorable dining experience, 1873 delivers on all fronts.