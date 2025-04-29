Burning banned during dry, windy weather

The Grand Rapids Fire Department today issued a No-Burn Alert, effective immediately, requiring residents to cease all outdoor burning due to dry and windy weather conditions. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources currently lists Grand Rapids as being in a “Very High” risk area. The No-Burn Alert applies to charcoal grills, outdoor fire pits and wood stoves that burn wood. Rain is expected Thursday which may ease the risk and may lift the Alert.

“We’re asking everyone to do their part to protect our community’s health and properties by refraining from wood burning during this alert period,” said Fire Marshal William Smith. “Conditions exist that can contribute to ground fires that can easily spread.”

Under the City’s recreational fire ordinance, a permit is required to have a recreational wood-burning fire. However, during No-Burn periods, recreational wood burning is not allowed, even with a permit. Gas or propane-fueled fire containers that are fully self-contained are exempt from the ban and do not require a permit, though residents are encouraged to follow manufacturer guidelines and any applicable property regulations.

Burning of yard waste, trash, leaves or construction materials is prohibited at all times, regardless of alerts or permit status.

Violations of the No-Burn Alert may result in citations and fines. The GRFD will be monitoring compliance and responding to complaints.

To apply for a recreational fire permit when conditions are safe, visit grandrapidsmi.gov/rec-fire-permit. Permits are valid for one year and require neighbor notification within 120 feet.