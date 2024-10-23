Menus announced for 15th annual Restaurant Week

Get ready, food enthusiasts! Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is serving up an exciting culinary celebration from November 1 to 9, with menus launching today. This much-anticipated annual event invites diners to embark on a delicious adventure, encouraging them to explore new flavors and venues across the city.

Restaurant Week GR (now in its 15th year!) promises an array of fixed-price menus at participating restaurants, offering delectable options priced at $25, $35, and $45. Each menu includes at least two courses, giving local chefs the chance to flex their creative muscles with unique dishes and enticing pairings.

Diners will earn rewards points and the chance to snag complimentary gifts, including coveted tickets to the annual Wine, Beer & Food Festival happening later in November. The more they check in, the more rewards they can collect, making every meal an opportunity for surprises.

It’s time for diners to start planning their culinary excursions. So gather your foodie friends and get ready to celebrate the vibrant dining scene that Grand Rapids has to offer. The adventure starts by visiting Experience GR to sign up for your digital pass here. 2024 Participating Restaurant Week menus can be found at experiencegr.com.

2024 Restaurant Week GR Participating Venues