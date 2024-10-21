City Allocates $95,500 to Neighborhood Projects

The City of Grand Rapids has announced a significant investment to the tune of $95,500 to support various projects aimed at fostering community and enhancing a sense of belonging among residents. This initiative encompasses 25 contracts proposed by local resident leaders as part of the Neighborhood Match Fund program.

Each project is led or co-led by Grand Rapids residents, ensuring community involvement at every level. A jury reviewed all submitted applications for completeness and alignment with the fund’s objectives, which include promoting social justice and inclusion. Once approved, project leaders collaborated with the NMF team to clarify project scope, contract requirements, and strategies for outreach and impact.

The next round of NMF project submissions will be accepted from December 1 to 31 for projects scheduled to take place from March to August.

Among the funded projects are a range of initiatives that aim to uplift and engage the community. The Garfield Community Picnic will offer diverse music, live DJs, food, and resources to the Garfield Park community. “I Matter We Matter” will provide mental health support groups and counseling for individuals and families in the Black and Brown community. A partnership with the City’s Homeless Outreach Team will create support packages for at least 100 unhoused individuals, while “Ashes Made Beautiful” will host a mental wellness event using painting and creative exploration as therapeutic tools.

Other notable projects include a turkey giveaway organized by the Garfield Park Neighborhood Association in collaboration with Coming Home, which aims to provide 300 families with a turkey and a unique home goods shopping experience. “Positive Impact for Life” will focus on mental and physical health resources for residents in the 49507 zip code, and “Aim to Inspire” will host a picnic for the special needs community, offering a space for fellowship and entertainment.

The Grand Rapids African American Art & Music Festival will celebrate the contributions of African American artists through visual and performing arts. The Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan will educate neighbors on environmental consciousness through a carnival-themed celebration. “More Baskets No More Bullets” will engage youth in discussions about violence prevention during a three-day event centered around food, fun, and basketball.

Additional projects include a family-friendly Harvest Fest by the Great Start Family Coalition, a healing breakfast for men organized by “Healing in Men,” and a sustainability-focused dinner and talks series from the Creston Neighborhood Association. The Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association will promote community safety through free headlight replacements for residents, while the Treetops Collective will host a mural painting event featuring New American food vendors.

Midtown Neighborhood Association will host “Midtown Grooves,” a community celebration with live music and food trucks, and “Grandmas to the Rescue” will organize events to honor cultural traditions within the Latino community. The Boston Square Neighborhood Association will host its 4th Annual Tree Lighting event, celebrating the neighborhood’s diverse cultures with food, music, and activities.

Projects also include “BTC Mini Adventures,” which will offer youth new experiences around Grand Rapids, and the Belknap Native Garden Initiative, designed to foster a thriving ecosystem. The West Michigan Welcome Plan Collaborative will hold a summit focused on credential evaluation, while Bridge Street House of Prayer will provide after-school STEM tutoring for middle schoolers.

Lastly, the Community Collaboration on Climate Change will host workshops centered on agriculture and environmental justice, and the Community FUNDAY by ICE will create a fun, safe environment for youth and adults to come together while promoting mental health and wellness resources.