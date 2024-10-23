Singer brings genre-bending sound to St. Cecilia

Music lovers in Grand Rapids are in for an unforgettable evening as singer-songwriter/ vocalist Valerie June takes the stage at St. Cecilia Music Center on November 11. Hailing from Tennessee, June has carved a niche for herself as a Grammy-nominated artist whose sound reflects a rich tapestry of influences. The New York Times has hailed her as one of America’s “most intriguing, fully formed new talents,” highlighting her remarkable artistry and creativity.

Valerie June is not just a singer; she is a multi-faceted artist whose talents extend far beyond music. In addition to being a gifted musician, she is a poet, a certified yoga and mindfulness meditation instructor, and an author. Her dedication to the arts is evident in her impactful work with the President’s Committee for the Arts and Humanities, where she served as a Turnaround artist, inspiring countless students. Currently, she continues to uplift others through her contributions at The Kennedy Center, embodying her belief that creativity has the power to inspire and transform lives.

With three critically acclaimed solo albums to her name, June has collaborated with musical legends, writing songs for icons like Mavis Staples and The Blind Boys of Alabama. Her work has earned accolades from prestigious publications such as Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and NPR Music. Fans may recognize her from appearances on popular platforms like The Tonight Show and Austin City Limits, where her captivating performances leave audiences spellbound.

Doors open at 6:30 PM, with the concert starting at 7:30 PM. Following the performance, a post-concert reception will be held at 9:00 PM, providing a perfect opportunity to mingle and reflect on the night’s musical journey.

With ticket prices ranging from $44 to $74, this is an event that should not be missed. Mark your calendars for November 11, and prepare to be captivated by the transformative power of Valerie June’s music in the intimate setting of Royce Auditorium, located at 24 Ransom Ave NE.

This genre-bending singer-songwriter seamlessly blends folk, soul, and Southern charm with blues, gospel, country, and Appalachian bluegrass, creating a sound so unique that you’d be a “fool” not to secure your tickets. Listen to “Call Me A Fool” here and purchase tickets here.