Up close and personal with alpacas

The alpaca, arguably one of the most adorable creatures on earth, has a festival of its own.

It’s the Michigan Alpaca Fest (formerly Michigan International Alpaca Fest), set for April 18-19 at Allegan County Fairgrounds

The annual event, the longest running alpaca show in the U. S., is in its 28th year. It gives alpaca farm and ranch owners an opportunity to show their animals in several competitions and the public a chance to get up close and personal with an alpaca — and even pet one.

The fest moved to Allegan in 2021, and officials couldn’t be happier.

“Allegan is just a beautiful facility — it’s perfect for what we needed,” said Rebecca Fowler, festival president and owner of Oasis Acres Alpaca in Highland.

“It was all about the animals when we were looking for a facility,” she added. “The animals come first because they’re the ones taken out of their homes and put into a strange situation. That’s stressful enough.”

Admission to the fest is free but donations are welcome.

Fowler said the festival wants to keep admission free so no one is kept from attending but added: “Our costs keep going up and up.”

Officials would like to attract corporate sponsors. “We have smaller sponsors which we extremely appreciate,” Fowler said. But corporate sponsors could help bring kids and their alpacas from around the country to the fest to compete. “A hundred dollars goes a long way to help those kids find a love for animals,” she said. “And it’s completely tax deductible because we are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.”

Fest-goers can attend two separate shows — Michigan Alpaca Fest with several classes of competition and Michigan Mitten Meltdown with classes for new breeders.

The Alpaca fest features a “Walking Fleece” competition (the fleece is judged while it’s still on the animal, not shorn) and a youth competition with a costume contest — with both child and alpaca wearing costumes.

Also at the show — vendors will be selling clothing and artwork focused on alpacas

Dryer balls, made from alpaca fiber and used instead of dryer sheets in a clothes dryer, are a popular item.

“They dry your clothes faster, they take static out, they’ll take the pills out of your sweaters,” Fowler said. “They’re amazing. They do everything a chemical dryer sheet can do but without the chemicals.”

The alpaca fleece structure makes it naturally moisture wicking so dryer balls pull water into itself making clothes dry faster, she said.

If your alpaca knowledge is limited, the fest is a good place to learn. “The alpaca world is just amazing,” Fowler said. “We love the public coming in and talking to us (breeders) about the animals. We’re totally OK with answering questions a thousand times for people.”

You might even get a chance to feed an alpaca a treat.

Fest hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday.

Fowler has this tip for visitors: The youth competition Saturday can draw 2,000 to 3,000 people.

“It’s been super popular,” she said. “If you’re not into the youth program, you might want to visit on Sunday.”

To see the fest’s full schedule, go to mialpacafest.com.

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