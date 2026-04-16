Get shreddy, Grand Rapids

If your desk drawers are stuffed with old bank statements, outdated files, and paperwork you’ve been meaning to deal with since at least last tax season, consider this your official nudge. On April 29, AARP Michigan is bringing its free Shred-A-Thon to town, offering a simple, secure way to clear the clutter and protect your personal information in one fell swoop.

As concerns about fraud and identity theft continue to grow, the event provides a safe, no-fuss option for disposing of sensitive documents the right way. Even better, it’s open to the public—no membership or age requirement—so anyone in the Grand Rapids area can take part.

The shredding takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Area Agency on Aging on Eaglecrest Drive NE, where attendees can bring up to four boxes of documents per vehicle for on-site destruction at no cost. The process is quick, secure, and designed to keep your information out of the wrong hands.

When it comes to what to bring, most standard paper items are fair game, including white and colored paper, staples, paper clips, file folders, catalogs, and even those long-lingering phone books. Just leave behind binders, hazardous materials, wood, glass, wet or pre-shredded documents, and heavy metal objects. In other words, if it won’t glide smoothly through a shredder, it’s better left at home.

Pre-registration is required to participate, so it’s worth claiming your spot in advance at https://events.aarp.org/ShredGGR. For those looking to stay ahead of the latest scams, additional resources are available through the AARP Fraud Watch Network—because peace of mind pairs nicely with a freshly cleaned-out file drawer.